Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Wajax’s FY2027 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WJX. National Bank Financial upgraded Wajax from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wajax from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.75.

WJX stock opened at C$33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.70. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$15.55 and a 12 month high of C$34.88. The company has a market cap of C$731.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$560.05 million for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.4850136 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

