Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a 6.1% increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 4.5%

VMC opened at $274.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.52. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.41). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total value of $2,146,279.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $2,687,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

