Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Cut to “Hold” at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 10,764.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

