Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCISY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vinci alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vinci

Vinci Stock Performance

About Vinci

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. 135,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vinci has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

(Get Free Report)

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.