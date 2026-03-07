Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Get Viking alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Viking

Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. Viking has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,945,000 after purchasing an additional 570,672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,611,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,960,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viking by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,969 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viking by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,706,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $372,297,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.