VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 329813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,027,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791,094 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.