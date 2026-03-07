VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 329813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
