Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,606 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $56,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $329.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.17 and a 200-day moving average of $346.02. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

