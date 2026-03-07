Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,083 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Eagle Materials worth $55,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.36.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 4.1%

EXP opened at $197.13 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

