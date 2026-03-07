Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,719 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.28% of SkyWest worth $51,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,612,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,009,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,688,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 83,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $123.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.56%.SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $503,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,067.48. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 20,629 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $2,197,607.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,470.14. This represents a 21.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,834 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on SkyWest from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

SkyWest, Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

