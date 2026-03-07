Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,036,175 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,036,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $53,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.4%
CMG stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.
Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill
Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson initiated coverage of Chipotle with a Buy rating and a $51 price target, implying significant upside from current levels — a clear catalyst that could support the stock if investors buy into the thesis. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson also flagged the restaurant group as poised for a 2026 rebound as valuations sit near multi-year lows and early industry improvement signs appear, which could lift peers including CMG if consumer demand strengthens. DA Davidson sees U.S. restaurants primed for rebound in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing sector names: an article on Buffett’s move into Domino’s and sector dynamics provides context on investor preference for franchise-heavy, cash-generative chains versus company-owned models — useful background but not a direct catalyst for CMG. The Restaurant Stock Warren Buffett Bought Is Up. Here’s the One His Successor Will Likely Buy Next
- Neutral Sentiment: A comparative piece on Chipotle vs. Sweetgreen explores differing growth/valuation profiles in the casual-dining/fast-casual space — useful for long-term positioning but not an immediate price driver. Chipotle vs. Sweetgreen: Which Stock Will Make You Richer?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks highlights that Chipotle has registered a bigger intraday dip than the broader market, signaling short-term selling pressure and bearish tone among traders. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple pieces (The Motley Fool) question whether Chipotle’s valuation (high-teens-to-30s P/E depending on metric) is justified for “mid-single-digit” growth, a narrative that pressures the stock as investors re-price growth expectations. Why Did Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Drop Today?
- Negative Sentiment: Follow-ups (Yahoo Finance / Zacks) note CMG is down roughly ~8% since its recent earnings report; analysts and investors are watching same-store sales, margin trajectory and forward guidance for signs the company can re-accelerate growth. Why Is Chipotle (CMG) Down 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks’ deeper look into post-earnings weakness reiterates the same themes: modest revenue/EPS growth, high valuation, and investor skepticism — factors that explain near-term selling pressure. Why Is Chipotle (CMG) Down 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
