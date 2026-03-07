Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,036,175 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,036,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $53,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.4%

CMG stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

