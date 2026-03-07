Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,024 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $59,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,236,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,809,000 after buying an additional 2,063,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 930,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 318,928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 434,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209,710 shares in the last quarter. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $15,480,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 865.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 90,668 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

