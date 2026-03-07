Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,128 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of FedEx worth $60,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $358.96 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.85 and its 200-day moving average is $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $479.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Positive Sentiment: Federal court actions opened the path for large tariff refunds, which markets interpret as a potential multi‑billion-dollar flow into the shipping ecosystem and gave FedEx a bullish technical/momentum lift. FedEx Momentum Soars On Possible Billion-Dollar Windfall

Federal court actions opened the path for large tariff refunds, which markets interpret as a potential multi‑billion-dollar flow into the shipping ecosystem and gave FedEx a bullish technical/momentum lift. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity — ~90,537 call contracts traded (825% above average) — signals aggressive bullish positioning from traders and can amplify price moves (on the upside or as part of short-term speculative flows).

Unusually large options activity — ~90,537 call contracts traded (825% above average) — signals aggressive bullish positioning from traders and can amplify price moves (on the upside or as part of short-term speculative flows). Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside updates: at least one recent price-target lift (to $450) and multiple buy/overweight ratings are supporting upside sentiment and provide fundamental backing for investors rotating into FDX. FedEx Price Target Raised to $450.00

Analyst/upside updates: at least one recent price-target lift (to $450) and multiple buy/overweight ratings are supporting upside sentiment and provide fundamental backing for investors rotating into FDX. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate actions — FedEx is progressing with the planned FedEx Freight spin‑off (targeted milestones remain), and related financing steps have been disclosed; these are strategic but introduce timing and financing variables that investors are digesting.

Corporate actions — FedEx is progressing with the planned FedEx Freight spin‑off (targeted milestones remain), and related financing steps have been disclosed; these are strategic but introduce timing and financing variables that investors are digesting. Negative Sentiment: Tariff‑refund execution uncertainty and legal/process timing created a countervailing risk: markets are debating whether refunds will materially benefit FedEx (the company has said any refunds would be returned to shippers) and how refunds will be handled operationally, which weighed on sentiment and prompted de‑risking ahead of earnings and the Freight separation. FedEx slides as tariff-refund uncertainty and pre-earnings positioning weigh on sentiment

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

