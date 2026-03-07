Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.36 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $52,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BBCA opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

