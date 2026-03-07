Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $52,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,765,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,787,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,066,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,050,000 after purchasing an additional 355,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,906,000 after purchasing an additional 251,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,053,000 after purchasing an additional 274,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,384,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,820,000 after purchasing an additional 249,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $100.85 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.89 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

