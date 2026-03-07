Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,257 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Leidos worth $63,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $7,558,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $178.10 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $204.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.18.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

