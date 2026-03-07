Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 289,431 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $49,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,034,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,637,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33,184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 13th. SBG Securities cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

