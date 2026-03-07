Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,806,520 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 8,451.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of StandardAero worth $49,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SARO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in StandardAero by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in StandardAero by 20.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in StandardAero in the first quarter worth $26,000.

StandardAero Stock Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SARO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price objective on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 606,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,275.95. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

