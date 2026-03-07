Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Valmont Industries worth $60,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 225.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $424.75 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $487.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

