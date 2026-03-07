Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Insmed worth $51,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Insmed by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Insmed by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $140.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.31. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm raised Insmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Insmed from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $100,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,159.19. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,784,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.