Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 608,480 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 674.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,646 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $62,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,299,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,250 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $88,419,000 after buying an additional 500,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 234,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $18,353,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $1,264,882.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,226,889.51. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.49 per share, with a total value of $1,709,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,177.46. This trade represents a 105.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,912,978. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

