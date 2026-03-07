Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

VSCO stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $66.89.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 2.45%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

