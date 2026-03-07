Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,658,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,506,171.02. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $657,970.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $2,202,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 12,400 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $1,349,988.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $2,105,600.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $2,060,400.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 6,176 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $628,593.28.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,724 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $578,696.40.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $209.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vicor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

