Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as low as $8.12. Vestas Wind Systems AS shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 159,407 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems AS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems AS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VWDRY

Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.