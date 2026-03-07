Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,752 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,166,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,221,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after buying an additional 702,763 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,264,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,764,000 after buying an additional 1,347,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,831,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,378,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

