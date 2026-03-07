Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,186,026 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,060,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of Clover Health Investments worth $70,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.15. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $487.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $379,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,998,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,927.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

