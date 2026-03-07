ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.43 and traded as low as GBX 0.30. ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 0.35, with a volume of 928,041 shares changing hands.

ValiRx Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a market cap of £2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.43.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx accelerates the development of treatments in cancer and women’s health to improve patient lives. We provide the scientific, financial and commercial framework to enable the rapid translation of innovative science into clinical development.

