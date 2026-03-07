US Bancorp DE Has $1.08 Million Stake in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 1,233,850.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ralliant were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,571,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $108,453,000.

Ralliant Price Performance

RAL stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $57.02.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. Ralliant’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Insider Transactions at Ralliant

In related news, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $246,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,020. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

