Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore set a $103.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Unum Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,758. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,760 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

