uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading 12% Higher – Time to Buy?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.1250. 1,648,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,938,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho issued a neutral rating on QURE, keeping some analyst coverage tepid rather than bullish. Read More.

Mizuho issued a neutral rating on QURE, keeping some analyst coverage tepid rather than bullish. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A senior FDA official publicly called uniQure’s Huntington’s disease therapy unsuccessful and defended the agency’s call for a new randomized, placebo‑controlled study — a move that raises the likelihood of delays and additional trials before any BLA. Read More.

A senior FDA official publicly called uniQure’s Huntington’s disease therapy unsuccessful and defended the agency’s call for a new randomized, placebo‑controlled study — a move that raises the likelihood of delays and additional trials before any BLA. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broad media coverage amplifies regulatory risk: multiple outlets (WSJ, CNBC, FierceBiotech, BioSpace) report public rebukes from FDA/HHS and intensifying back‑and‑forth with uniQure — increasing reputational and approval uncertainty. Read More.

Broad media coverage amplifies regulatory risk: multiple outlets (WSJ, CNBC, FierceBiotech, BioSpace) report public rebukes from FDA/HHS and intensifying back‑and‑forth with uniQure — increasing reputational and approval uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Numerous class‑action and shareholder‑lawsuit notices filed and circulated by law firms (lead‑plaintiff deadline April 13, 2026) — these raise potential legal liability, management distraction, and ongoing downward pressure on the share price. Read More.

Numerous class‑action and shareholder‑lawsuit notices filed and circulated by law firms (lead‑plaintiff deadline April 13, 2026) — these raise potential legal liability, management distraction, and ongoing downward pressure on the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst actions have turned negative: Chardan cut its price target and other outlets report pessimistic forecasts (Goldman Sachs coverage noted), contributing to recent downgrades and reduced sell‑side enthusiasm. Read More.

Analyst actions have turned negative: Chardan cut its price target and other outlets report pessimistic forecasts (Goldman Sachs coverage noted), contributing to recent downgrades and reduced sell‑side enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares on March 4 at ~$9.06 — the CEO, CFO and other insiders reduced holdings by low single‑digit to ~5% amounts. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More.

Multiple insiders (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares on March 4 at ~$9.06 — the CEO, CFO and other insiders reduced holdings by low single‑digit to ~5% amounts. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price shock: Zacks and other outlets report the stock plunged ~32% in a week after the FDA said AMT‑130 Phase I/II data are insufficient as primary evidence for a marketing application — underscores how quickly regulatory comments can swing valuation. Read More.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

uniQure Trading Up 34.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,823.86. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645 over the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 27,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,116,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

