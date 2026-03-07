uniQure N.V. $QURE Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of uniQure worth $65,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $29,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in uniQure by 471.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 185.5% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,585 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,054.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Key uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho issued a neutral rating on QURE, keeping some analyst coverage tepid rather than bullish. Read More.

Mizuho issued a neutral rating on QURE, keeping some analyst coverage tepid rather than bullish. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A senior FDA official publicly called uniQure’s Huntington’s disease therapy unsuccessful and defended the agency’s call for a new randomized, placebo‑controlled study — a move that raises the likelihood of delays and additional trials before any BLA. Read More.

A senior FDA official publicly called uniQure’s Huntington’s disease therapy unsuccessful and defended the agency’s call for a new randomized, placebo‑controlled study — a move that raises the likelihood of delays and additional trials before any BLA. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broad media coverage amplifies regulatory risk: multiple outlets (WSJ, CNBC, FierceBiotech, BioSpace) report public rebukes from FDA/HHS and intensifying back‑and‑forth with uniQure — increasing reputational and approval uncertainty. Read More.

Broad media coverage amplifies regulatory risk: multiple outlets (WSJ, CNBC, FierceBiotech, BioSpace) report public rebukes from FDA/HHS and intensifying back‑and‑forth with uniQure — increasing reputational and approval uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Numerous class‑action and shareholder‑lawsuit notices filed and circulated by law firms (lead‑plaintiff deadline April 13, 2026) — these raise potential legal liability, management distraction, and ongoing downward pressure on the share price. Read More.

Numerous class‑action and shareholder‑lawsuit notices filed and circulated by law firms (lead‑plaintiff deadline April 13, 2026) — these raise potential legal liability, management distraction, and ongoing downward pressure on the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst actions have turned negative: Chardan cut its price target and other outlets report pessimistic forecasts (Goldman Sachs coverage noted), contributing to recent downgrades and reduced sell‑side enthusiasm. Read More.

Analyst actions have turned negative: Chardan cut its price target and other outlets report pessimistic forecasts (Goldman Sachs coverage noted), contributing to recent downgrades and reduced sell‑side enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares on March 4 at ~$9.06 — the CEO, CFO and other insiders reduced holdings by low single‑digit to ~5% amounts. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More.

Multiple insiders (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares on March 4 at ~$9.06 — the CEO, CFO and other insiders reduced holdings by low single‑digit to ~5% amounts. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price shock: Zacks and other outlets report the stock plunged ~32% in a week after the FDA said AMT‑130 Phase I/II data are insufficient as primary evidence for a marketing application — underscores how quickly regulatory comments can swing valuation. Read More.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $892.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 10.43. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QURE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QURE

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 660,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $630,592.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,260.04. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645 in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.