Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on February 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 2/6/2026.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UBER opened at $75.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber expands mobility offerings in India by adding pan‑India intercity bus ticketing via a partnership with AbhiBus — a low‑capital way to widen addressable market and drive platform usage in a fast‑growing geography. Article Title

Uber expands mobility offerings in India by adding pan‑India intercity bus ticketing via a partnership with AbhiBus — a low‑capital way to widen addressable market and drive platform usage in a fast‑growing geography. Positive Sentiment: Management used the Morgan Stanley TMT conference to lay out a strategic roadmap (five pillars highlighted by new CFO Balaji) emphasizing growth, margin discipline and product innovation — a reaffirmation of long‑term strategy that supports multiple revenue streams. Article Title

Management used the Morgan Stanley TMT conference to lay out a strategic roadmap (five pillars highlighted by new CFO Balaji) emphasizing growth, margin discipline and product innovation — a reaffirmation of long‑term strategy that supports multiple revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Uber Air (with Joby) has launched in Dubai, letting users book eVTOL rides through the Uber app — opens an adjacent mobility market and reinforces Uber’s platform play, though monetization and scale remain multi‑year questions. Article Title

Uber Air (with Joby) has launched in Dubai, letting users book eVTOL rides through the Uber app — opens an adjacent mobility market and reinforces Uber’s platform play, though monetization and scale remain multi‑year questions. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting the gig‑economy tailwind lists Uber among names to watch, underscoring structural demand for rideshare and delivery services as consumers return to out‑of‑home spending. Article Title

Coverage highlighting the gig‑economy tailwind lists Uber among names to watch, underscoring structural demand for rideshare and delivery services as consumers return to out‑of‑home spending. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock has moved modestly since the last earnings release and asks whether that momentum can continue — useful context but not a directional catalyst on its own. Article Title

Zacks notes the stock has moved modestly since the last earnings release and asks whether that momentum can continue — useful context but not a directional catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst pieces debate the Uber–Joby tie‑up (game‑changer vs. hype). The partnership enhances platform optionality but financial payoff is distant and depends on Joby scale and unit economics. Article Title

Market and analyst pieces debate the Uber–Joby tie‑up (game‑changer vs. hype). The partnership enhances platform optionality but financial payoff is distant and depends on Joby scale and unit economics. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (EPS below consensus) despite revenue growth — a near‑term negative that often pressures the stock until guidance or execution re‑assures investors. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,205,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.