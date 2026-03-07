Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $467.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.5385.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Shares of TYL opened at $375.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.95 and its 200 day moving average is $461.19. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $283.71 and a 12-month high of $621.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research materially boosted its FY2027 EPS forecast to $11.12 (from $10.60) and raised several quarterly estimates across 2026–2027, signaling stronger expected earnings growth that likely drove buying interest.

Zacks also published a FY2028 projection of $13.31, which supports a longer‑term earnings recovery narrative and gives investors a clearer upside trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Tyler announced a partnership with RAM Mounts to support onboard student‑transportation hardware integration — a small business development that may help product durability and adoption but is unlikely to move near‑term numbers materially. RAM Mounts Partners with Tyler Technologies to Support Smarter, More Durable Onboard Student Transportation Technology

Analyst coverage remains mixed: several firms have trimmed price targets since February while the Street consensus still sits at a “Moderate Buy” with a mean target materially above current levels — this keeps sentiment balanced between upside potential and cautious near‑term views. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Daniel Pope sold 500 shares on March 2, reducing his stake nearly 15% — a small but visible insider sale that can be interpreted negatively by some investors. Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel Pope Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total value of $448,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,049.48. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,353.40. This trade represents a 14.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,225. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

