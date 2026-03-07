Trustmark Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,683 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,280,000 after buying an additional 2,316,220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,094.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,252,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,962,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,266,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,826,000 after buying an additional 1,222,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,858,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,936,000 after buying an additional 1,086,486 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

