Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $75.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Trustmark Bank Trust Department cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.9% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $75,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,476,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,388,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,213,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $265.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $281.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.