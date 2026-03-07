Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Trustmark Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

