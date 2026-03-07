Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $466.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by ($0.21). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 156,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,276,439.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,704,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,732.32. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 42,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $350,929.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 377,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,511.50. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 314,342 shares of company stock worth $2,583,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,898 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $17,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 155,505 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

