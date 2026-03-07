TriMas Corporation $TRS Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TriMas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth $292,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth $635,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 281,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriMas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

TriMas Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $37.44 on Friday. TriMas Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.53%.TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

