Triavera Capital LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Triavera Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.0% of Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,503,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 56.2% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after buying an additional 788,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Argus set a $265.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $195.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

