Triavera Capital LLC Purchases 2,780 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Triavera Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 5.5% of Triavera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $452.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.40. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

