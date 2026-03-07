Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 2.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $63,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Toronto Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.52%.Toronto Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TD

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.