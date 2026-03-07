Top Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 4th

NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses produce, enable, or support low‑carbon and renewable energy—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, energy storage, electric vehicles, and grid‑integration technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the clean‑energy transition and potential long‑term growth driven by technology advances and policy incentives, while accepting sector‑specific risks like regulatory shifts, commodity exposure, and execution volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.
NWTN (NWTN)
NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Nuvve (NVVE)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
NWTN (NWTNW)
