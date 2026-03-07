The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Mosaic has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mosaic from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.