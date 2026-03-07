The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $118.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 price target on Lennar in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $106.14.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

