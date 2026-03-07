Thalassa (LON:THAL) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 and last traded at GBX 21.50. 89 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.

Thalassa Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a market cap of £3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.20.

About Thalassa

(Get Free Report)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.