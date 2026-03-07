Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. $GENC

Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Gencor Industries makes up 2.3% of Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teton Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of Gencor Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $15.41 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $225.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $17.60 price objective on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Monday, February 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded Gencor Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gencor Industries currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GENC

About Gencor Industries

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. The company also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.