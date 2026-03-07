Teton Advisors LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after buying an additional 714,253 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $19,286,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 91.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 628,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 301,119 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,179,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after buying an additional 148,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 605.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $809,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,449.20. This represents a 76.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $566,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,175.49. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock worth $1,698,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

