Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,910 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ CWST opened at $94.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 783.65 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $62,511.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,055.82. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 6,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $626,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,775.90. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,213 shares of company stock worth $1,045,887 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

