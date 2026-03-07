Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. $INFU

Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. InfuSystem accounts for about 1.2% of Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of InfuSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1,160.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InfuSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFU opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 1.66.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the rental, management and servicing of infusion pumps and associated devices used primarily for outpatient infusion therapy. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes equipment delivery, setup and retrieval, preventive and corrective maintenance, reprocessing and quality assurance. InfuSystem’s offerings are designed to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, oncology clinics and private infusion suites streamline clinical operations and maintain compliance with safety standards.

In addition to pump rental and repair services, InfuSystem has expanded into remote patient monitoring solutions.

