Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western New England Bancorp $WNEB

Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 51,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Western New England Bancorp

In other news, Director Philip R. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,735.49. The trade was a 28.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.79. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $14.52.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westfield Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Its operations focus on serving small to mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers, with a strategy centered on relationship-driven banking and community involvement.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business cash-management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.