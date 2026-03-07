Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC

Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Gorman-Rupp accounts for about 1.4% of Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Gorman-Rupp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gorman-Rupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE:GRC opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.